Nimrat Kaur visits Patiala for inaugural ceremony of her late father Major Bhupendra Singh's statue in Patiala regiment

Actor Nimrat Kaur recently visited Patiala for the inaugural ceremony of her father late Major Bhupendra Singh's statue in the Patiala regiment.

ANI | Patiala (Punjab) | Updated: 01-10-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 17:41 IST
Nimrat Kaur (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Nimrat Kaur recently visited Patiala for the inaugural ceremony of her father late Major Bhupendra Singh's statue in the Patiala regiment. To celebrate her father's contribution to the nation, a bronze statue of Major Bhupendra Singh was inaugurated at the Heritage Hall at his parent regiment 64 Assault Engineer Regiment in Patiala.

"It's a really special moment for us all to be here to honour his memory and partake in this wonderfully noble and incredible gesture by the Indian Army," Nimrat said. "Patiala is very close to my heart because I have been in Patiala with my parents in two different tenures that my father had his postings there; when I was a little baby, and incidentally we lived in the same house for both our postings and the second time we were all together as a family as after that we lost him in Kashmir where we couldn't join him. Patiala is also my favourite because I completed my 5th, 6th and 7th standard in a school there and that really laid the foundation where I am today, as extra-curricular activities, dramatics and incredible values were instilled in me as a child," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nimrat, who was last seen opposite Abhishek Bachchan in Dasvi, will be seen in Maddock Films' next titled 'Happy Teachers' Day'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

