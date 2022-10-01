Left Menu

We both are daughters of India: Priyanka Chopra tells Kamala Harris

Actor Priyanka Chopra, recently during a discussion with American Vice President Kamala Harris, termed both of them as 'Daughters of India'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 21:22 IST
Priyanka Chopra and Kamala Harri. Image Credit: ANI
In her opening remarks Priyanka said, "In my home country of India, women have held the highest elected offices. From our first-twice elected Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1966 to our current president Droupadi Murmu." "It's so baffling to me, that in this country (US) the great land of so much opportunity, so much revolution- We have not seen that final glass ceiling shattered," she continued.

Priyanka further drew parallels between her and Harris by adding, " I think we're both daughters of India in a way. You're a proud American-born daughter of an Indian mom, I am an Indian born of two physicians, as parents and a recent immigrant to this country who totally still believes in the wholehearted you know, American dream." Priyanka said. Meanwhile, Vice President Harris, during her session with Priyanka Chopra at the Democratic National Committee (DMC) Women's Leadership Forum in Washington DC, talked about various issues including reproductive rights, gun violence, pay disparity and equal opportunities.

Harris reminded top female Democrats of their duty to fight for reproductive rights and how electing two more Democratic Senators in the upcoming midterm US elections is critical to that fight. "We have got to do everything we can in the next 39 days to remind people what is at stake in these elections," she said during a panel moderated by the actor.

Harris emphatically told the audience that "assault weapons" were "designed to kill a lot of human beings quickly." She said, "Just to break it down ... why are we looking at a particular 'assault weapons' ban and carving that out? Let's just always think about almost everything that can be for same design purpose." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

