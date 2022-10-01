Film policy is being made more attractive in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami tells Nana Patekar
When Bollywood star Nana Patekar called on Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun on Saturday, the chief minister told him that the film policy is being made even more attractive and the film industry is being encouraged in the state.
Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami explained how the film industry is being encouraged in the state. And how the film policy is being made even more attractive so as to invite as many filmmakers as possible. Chief Minister Dhami told ANI, "The film industry is being encouraged in Uttarakhand. The film policy is being made more attractive so that more and more filmmakers come to the state. Shooting is being allowed through single window system. No fee is being charged for shooting."
Film actor Nana Patekar told ANI, "The natural beauty of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is perfect for shooting films, the environment for filming movies is suitable." "The people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand are extremely sweet and gentle, there is gentleness in the behavior of the people here," Patekar added
He further added, "I had a good experience shooting the film in 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand. Also I want to build a house in Uttarakhand. Currently, the 'Ab Tak Chhappan' star is shooting for a Marathi film in Uttarakhand.
The state of Uttarakhand has received the Most Film Friendly State (Special Mention) award under the 68th National Film Awards. (ANI)
