Left Menu

Dulquer Salmaan's 'King of Kotha' first look out

Makers of the upcoming action thriller 'King of Kotha/KOK' unveiled the first look of south actor Dulquer Salmaan on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 21:47 IST
Dulquer Salmaan's 'King of Kotha' first look out
Dulquer Salmaan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Makers of the upcoming action thriller 'King of Kotha/KOK' unveiled the first look of south actor Dulquer Salmaan on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan shared the first look poster and shared the details of the film, "Presenting to you the First Look Poster of King of Kotha/KOK! This film is a homecoming in so many ways. I'm back to Malayalam after a gap. I join hands with the first person I called my friend @abhilash_joshiy ! It's his debut film but brings with him a decade of experience in brand films and cinema. Another first is that we are partnering with @ZeeStudios in what is their maiden association in the Malayalam Film Industry! This is a film we truly believe in and are pulling all stops to bring to you the best theatrical experience while staying true to its narrative. Stay tuned for further announcements of our Cast & Crew."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjK9NSbJuV-/ In the poster, actor Dulquer Salmaan could be seen in a rustic look inside a car with long hair.

Soon after Dulquer shared the first look of his next film, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons. "Boom boom boom," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Dq Brand." Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the Pan India film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan was recently seen in a psychological thriller film 'Chup' which received positive responses from the audience. Helmed by R Balki, the film also starred Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles.

Apart from that, he was also seen in a romantic drama film 'Sita Ramam' alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
2
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
3
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022