Lil Nas X pauses concert to take dump backstage

Rapper and songwriter briefly paused an Atlanta concert to answer to some urgent business in the bathroom.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 23:27 IST
Lil Nas X (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Rapper and songwriter briefly paused an Atlanta concert to answer to some urgent business in the bathroom. According to E! News, the rapper had stops in Atlanta on September 27 and August 28 for his Long Live Montero Tour, promising the audience that he would only take "a minute or two" while pooping backstage.

"I'm backstage, and this is, like, not a part of the show, but I'm taking a mean s--t, so please forgive me," Lil Nas X said in a video filmed by a concertgoer, where the audience is heard laughing in the response. "I'll be right back." He reacted to the viral video the next day, writing on Twitter that he was 100 per cent serious about why he was late to the party, reported E! News.

"lmao people really thought i was joking. I was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet," joked the rapper. Luckily, Lil Nas X didn't have a similar issue happen earlier this month when he strut down the catwalk during New York Fashion Week.

The 'Montero' rapper--who is Coach's newest ambassador--hit the runway on September 12 wearing a leather vest adorned with pockets, leather shorts with belt accessories and purple jelly candles, as per E! News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

