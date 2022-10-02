Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp to star in Robert Eggers' 'Nosferatu' remake

Robert Eggers' long-awaited new take on the 'Nosferatu' is gaining some serious momentum as Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp are in talks to portray the pivotal roles in the film. According to Deadline, 'Nosferatu' is a gothic tale of infatuation in the new remake between a frightened young woman (Depp) in 19th-century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who hunts her and brings with him immeasurable misery.

The movie has been Eggers' long-term passion project, and it almost came to fruition in 2019 with Anya Taylor-Joy and Harry Styles at Studio 8. As Studio 8 worked out a budget and talent schedules, the movie was put on hold. In the end, Eggers decided to put the film on hold and began work on his Viking film, The Northman, which debuted in April. After finishing 'The Northman', Eggers began considering other endeavours, although he always planned to return to the dark story. After Focus joined the project, he declared Nosferatu to be his next movie and started meeting with the actors. Back when Eggers was working on the project with Styles and Taylor-Joy, Skarsgard had a tenuous connection to the role of his new interpretation of the 19th-century monster. Eggers immediately convinced Skarsgard to fit the film into his schedule before it was too late.

The position of the female protagonist at the center of the plot was left available since Taylor-Joy, one of the busiest movie stars in town, was unable to fit the movie into her hectic schedule. Depp, who starred in the Voyagers, became Eggers' first option for the part after several meetings. Skarsgard just released the successful horror film Barbarian, which he also executive produced. John Wick: Chapter 4 and the Netflix film Boy Kills World are among his next projects in 2023. He will also appear in the Rupert Sanders-directed reboot of The Crow.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Depp is set to star opposite The Weeknd in the upcoming HBO series The Idol, with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson producing. She most recently was seen in the remake of Silent Night. (ANI)

