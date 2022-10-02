Left Menu

Anushka Sharma announces schedule wrap for her next 'Chakda Xpress'

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Sunday, announced the schedule wrap of her upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 10:03 IST
Anushka Sharma announces schedule wrap for her next 'Chakda Xpress'
Anushka Sharma (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Sunday, announced the schedule wrap of her upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress'. Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a picture on her story which she captioned, "Schedule wrap," followed by joined hands and cricket emoticons.

For quite a long time, the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor was shooting for her next film in England and now the makers have wrapped up the schedule. 'Chakda Xpress' marks the comeback of the 'Dil Dhadakane Do' actor after her last release 'Zero' in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022.

Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her and after a long wait, the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' actor is all set for her comeback. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

The film will stream directly on Netflix. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
2
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022