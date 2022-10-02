Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 10:31 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Comedian Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show' after seven years

Comedian Trevor Noah, host of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central, said he was going to leave the program after hosting it for seven years, indicating he wanted to dedicate more time to stand-up comedy. The 38-year-old comedian - who moved to the United States in 2011 and was born in Johannesburg, South Africa - had big shoes to fill when he took over in 2015 after the exit of longtime host Jon Stewart.

