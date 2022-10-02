TV serial 'Mere Sai' actor Anaya Soni's health condition serious due to kidney failure

Indian TV serial 'Mere Sai' fame actor Anaya Soni, on Saturday, revealed that her health condition is serious due to kidney failure and has to undergo a transplant soon. Taking to Instagram, Anaya Soni shared a long note and wrote, "Doctors are telling that my kidney is failed and I have to go on dialysis... My creatinine have come to 15.76 and haemoglobin is 6.7 ...condition is serious.. I m getting hospitalize in holy spirit Andheri East hospital on Monday .. pray for me guys life has not been a easy journey for me was trying to take it easy by enjoying the present moment ..." but yea time aane wala tha pata tha mujhe .. but this too shall pass .. soon have to go with my kidney transplant .. will apply for kidney post dialysis."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjLqHUzMaNN/ Soon after the actor shared the tragic news on her social media, fans seemed worried about her health.

"Our prayers are with you wishing you a speedy recovery, Get well soon Buddy," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Get well soon dear."

"You r the most brave girl I have came across... get well soon," another fan commented. Previously in 2021, actor Anaya Soni shared some videos on her Instagram and gave her health updates regarding her kidney failure and asked for financial help from her fans for her treatment.

On the work front, the actor has worked in Tv serials like 'Mere Sai', 'Naamkaran', 'Adaalat' and the popular crime show 'Crime Patrol'. (ANI)

