Vijay Sethupathi to star in Zee Studios' silent film 'Gandhi Talks'
Zee Studios on Sunday announced a silent film, titled ''Gandhi Talks'' with actor Vijay Sethupathi.
An AR Rahman musical, the dark comedy will be directed by Kishore P ‘Belekar’ and also feature actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Arvind Swami, a press release by Zee Studios stated.
Rahman will provide the background score and music for the film, which will be produced by Zee Studios.
Director Kishore P Belekar, says, '' ''Silent film is not a gimmick. It is a form of storytelling. Conveying emotions by switching off the device of dialogue is not only scary but also interesting and challenging,'' Belekar said in a statement.
Shariq Patel, CBO of Zee Studios, said the film has a unique, relatable, and incredibly funny, and entertaining story.
''Gandhi Talks'', co-produced by Kyoorious Digital Pvt. Ltd. and Movie Mill Entertainment, will be released worldwide in 2023.
