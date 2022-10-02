Left Menu

MP: Three 'non-Hindus' handed over to cops for 'unauthorised' entry into garba venue, claims Bajrang Dal

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 02-10-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 15:11 IST
MP: Three 'non-Hindus' handed over to cops for 'unauthorised' entry into garba venue, claims Bajrang Dal
  • Country:
  • India

The Bajrang Dal on Sunday claimed it had handed over three ''non-Hindus'' to the police for allegedly entering a garba venue in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh by hiding their identities.

A video of the incident, which reportedly took place on Saturday night in a garba pandal at Kalidas Academy in Madhavnagar area here, was widely circulated on social media.

In the video, some people can be seen mobbing a man and others shouting ''leave him, don't beat him''.

''Volunteers checking if vulgar songs were being played at garba venues found three non-Hindus had entered by hiding their identities on Saturday night. People started thrashing them and it was our activists who saved them and handed them to Madhavnagar police,'' Bajrang Dal district convener Ankit Choube claimed.

He claimed the purpose of such entries into these venues by hiding identities is to propagate ''love jihad'', a term used by right-wing groups to allege a concerted effort by Muslim men to convert Hindu women through love and marriage.

No complaint has been received in connection to this incident, City Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Meena said.

The police released these persons after saving them from the crowd, the CSP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022