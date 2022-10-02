Tonk Police mentions caste in transfer order, later withdraws it

Rajasthan's Tonk Police on Saturday faced criticism after it issued a transfer order mentioning castes of eight constables who have been shifted.

Hours later withdrew the order, saying it was an unintentional mistake.

Tonk Superintendent of Police Manish Tripathi had issued the order on Saturday according to which eight constables were transferred. In the list, immediately after the name, there was a caste column containing castes of every constable in it.

However, when it was criticized on social media, the SP issued an order to withdraw the transfer list and clarified that the caste was mentioned by mistake. A revised transfer order was issued later.

''The first order had the column of caste. It was a mistake and not intentional. That order has been withdrawn immediately and a fresh order was issued,'' Tripathi said.

He also said that the constables have been transferred on their own request.

