Entertainment News Roundup: Comedian Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show' after seven years
Comedian Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show' after seven years
Comedian Trevor Noah, host of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central, said he was going to leave the program after hosting it for seven years, indicating he wanted to dedicate more time to stand-up comedy. The 38-year-old comedian - who moved to the United States in 2011 and was born in Johannesburg, South Africa - had big shoes to fill when he took over in 2015 after the exit of longtime host Jon Stewart.
