Left Menu

First teaser, poster of Prabhas starrer 'Adipurush' unveiled, deets inside

The first teaser and poster of Om Raut's directorial 'Adipurush', which is the cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, have finally been unveiled on the bank of Sarayu in the holy land of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 20:47 IST
First teaser, poster of Prabhas starrer 'Adipurush' unveiled, deets inside
A still from 'Adipurush' teaser (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first teaser and poster of Om Raut's directorial 'Adipurush', which is the cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, have finally been unveiled on the bank of Sarayu in the holy land of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, 'Adipurush' has grabbed the eyeballs since its inception.

Its almost 2-minute-long teaser is absolutely mesmerizing and exquisite. Prabhas looks stunningly perfectly in the role of lord Rama, who in the teaser is all set to destroy the empire of evil built by Saif Ali Khan's Raavan in order to bring back his Sita (Kriti). Though the teaser's CGI leaves much to be desired, it has captivating scenes from Ravan showing his 10 heads and Lord Hanuman landing in Lanka to Lord Rama walking the Ram Setu with his 'Vanar' sena.

Meanwhile, the film's first poster was also shared by Prabhas on his Instagram handle. In it, he as Lord Rama is seen kneeling down and holding a bow and arrow while aiming it at the sky. The upcoming mythological film is Om's new directorial venture after his last blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

'Adipurush', the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles, is a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022