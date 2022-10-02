Film streamed in YouTube on Maha Saptami for Durga Puja

Left Menu

A Bengali short film Bishorjon tracing the journey of two individuals during Durga Puja years ago was streamed on YouTube on Mahasaptami, the first day of the four day festival, on Sunday.The film by Anilava Chatterjee, which has as its cast the critically acclaimed actor Bidipta Chakraborty and Soumitra Basu, is about the journey of a middle aged woman with her US-based son to her remote native village Jhulanpur on Maha Saptami after a gap of two years due to Covid, and what happens on the next four days.Our entire life is a quest, a journey.

The film by Anilava Chatterjee, which has as its cast the critically acclaimed actor Bidipta Chakraborty and Soumitra Basu, is about the journey of a middle aged woman with her US-based son to her remote native village Jhulanpur on Maha Saptami after a gap of two years due to Covid, and what happens on the next four days.

''Our entire life is a quest, a journey. At times it is along new routes and at times hitting the old path again. We try to find out the old acquaintancs who had come into our lives in our growing up days and left some impressions in our lives. We are in constant search for those dear souls,'' Chatterjee, also a journalist and the producer of creative contents, said.

Bidipta said ''I was struck by the narrative. The shooting brought back memories of childhood. 'Bisarjon' will tug at your heart strings. People will relate to the concept.'' ''The film is nostalgia reloaded,'' she added.

In the film the two characters wander along the muddy trails of the village and the 'kash phool' trails as the expatriate son, who is a banker in the US, wants to rediscover his roots through his mother's eyes, Chatterjee said.

'Kash phool', the long stalked wild white grass is popular in Bengal as a harbinger of Durga Puja.

