6-yr-old boy killed as 'human sacrifice' in Delhi; 2 arrested

Two men allegedly killed a six-year-old boy as ''human sacrifice'' by slitting his throat and attacking him on the head in South Delhi's Lodhi Colony, police said on Sunday.

Accused Vijay Kumar and Amar Kumar are natives of Bihar and they have been arrested, police said, adding they were under the influence of drugs while committing the crime.

The accused and the boy's parents were working as construction labourers. Vijay and Amar have confessed to the crime and said they killed the boy to gain ''prosperity''. All of them were living in the same slum, police said.

At around 10:30 pm on Saturday, when the boy was going to his shed after participating in Durga Puja celebrations, the accused called him to their cooking space and killed him by first attacking on his head and then slitting his throat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Choudhary said.

Based on the statement of the boy's father, a case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

The boy's family members said they were busy in festivities when the incident took place.

The family had moved to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh about five weeks ago and wanted to send their children to school here.

''We were all celebrating. The women were singing hymns and doing puja and we were going to a temple. My son was playing with his friends. After 10.30 pm, he was going back to our shed when the two men pulled him in. We searched for him everywhere.

''Later, I found blood at our door. I went in and found them (accused) pushing my son's body under the cot,'' the boy's father said, adding he had no enemies.

A crime team along with experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory inspected the spot and the body was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, the DCP said.

According to the officer, accused Vijay has said in his disclosure statement that after consuming ''prasad'', he was disillusioned that he had to perform a ''human sacrifice'' in order to gain prosperity and hence killed the boy.

Police said the kitchen knife used in the murder and the clothes the accused were wearing during the killing crime have been recovered.

