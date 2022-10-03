Left Menu

Kajol, Revathy's next 'Salaam Venky' release date announced

Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film 'Salaam Venky', on Monday, announced the official release date of the film.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 12:00 IST
Kajol, Revathy (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film 'Salaam Venky', on Monday, announced the official release date of the film. Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a poster which she captioned, "And we have a date Salaam Venky will release at a theatre near you on 09.12.2022."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjPPuIgq8uD/ Helmed by south actor and director Revathy, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 9, 2022.

Soon after the 'Ishq' actor announced the release date of the film, fans seemed excited to see Kajol back on the big screen. "Cant waitttt," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "SO DAMN EXCITEDDDD" Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in a period action film 'Tanhaji' along with her husband actor Ajay Devgn in 2020.

She will be next seen in an upcoming web series 'The Good Wife'. 'The Good Wife' is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Supan Verma and it will stream on Disney+Hotstar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

