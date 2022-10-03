Left Menu

Randeep Hooda begins filming Savarkar biopic

Actor Randeep Hooda on Monday said he has started shooting for SwatantryaVeer Savarkar, a biopic of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.It also marks the directorial debut of Hooda, who plays the titular role in the film.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-10-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 12:20 IST
Randeep Hooda begins filming Savarkar biopic
Randeep Hooda (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Randeep Hooda on Monday said he has started shooting for ''SwatantryaVeer Savarkar'', a biopic of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

It also marks the directorial debut of Hooda, who plays the titular role in the film. Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar was previously attached to direct the film.

The actor, known for movies such as ''Highway'', ''Sarbjit'' and ''Sultan'', took to Twitter to share the update and said working on the upcoming film is a ''special moment'' for him.

''Lights, Camera HISTORY! Starting shoot for my next, @anandpandit & @officialsandipssingh's #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar. ''The film is slated to release on 26th May, 2023 on the occasion of #VeerSavarkar's 140th birth anniversary @directorsamkhan,'' Hooda wrote alongside pictures from the set.

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios, ''SwatantryaVeer Savarkar'' is co-written by Utkarsh Naithani and Hooda.

Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh and Sam Khan are credited as producers along with Roopa Pandit and Zafar Mehdi attached to co-produce.

According to Pandit, Hooda is the perfect actor to play the title role in the film.

''Our film has Randeep as a director too and that makes me feel proud,'' he said in a statement.

''I feel privileged and honoured to be making this film,'' added Singh.

The movie is slated to be released on May 26, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022