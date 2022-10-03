Left Menu

'Goodbye' makers announce Rs 150 ticket price on opening day

The ticket price of the upcoming family drama Goodbye has been capped at Rs 150 on its release day, the makers said on Monday.Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., the film is slated to hit the theatres on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-10-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 13:00 IST
'Goodbye' makers announce Rs 150 ticket price on opening day
  • Country:
  • India

The ticket price of the upcoming family drama ''Goodbye'' has been capped at Rs 150 on its release day, the makers said on Monday.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., the film is slated to hit the theatres on Friday. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna.

Balaji Motion Pictures shared a short video on its official Twitter page in which Bachchan is seen making the announcement.

''Our film 'Goodbye' is arriving at a cinema hall near you on October 7. We have decided that on October 7 the ticket of 'Goodbye' will be special.

''The ticket will be available at Rs 150. So, please go and watch the film at a nearby theatre with your family. See you there!'' the 79-year-old megastar said in the clip.

Also starring Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan, ''Goodbye'' explores themes of self-discovery, family dynamics and celebration of life amid death.

Previously, Ayan Mukerji's ''Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'' offered the film's tickets at Rs 100 during the Navratri festival, days after the National Cinema Day, when tickets for every movie were available at a ''celebratory admission price'' of Rs 75 at over 4,000 screens across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022