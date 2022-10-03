Left Menu

Royal family's new portrait unveiled

The new family portrait of Britain's Royal Family has been unveiled. Buckingham Palace has shared the new photo of King Charles III with Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Camilla Parker Bowles, King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton. Image Credit: ANI
The new family portrait of Britain's Royal Family has been unveiled. Buckingham Palace has shared the new photo of King Charles III with Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to Page Six, the photo was clicked a night before the Queen's funeral. The photo was posted on social media through the royal family's official account and was clicked by photographer Chris Jackson.

In the photo, Kate Middleton is seen wearing a long-sleeved black dress along with black tights and pumps. Prince William, on the other hand, opted for a classic suit. Camilla Parker Bowles wore a black embroidered dress while King Charles III also wore a classic suit like his son.

According to Page Six, the photo was taken at the pre-funeral reception that Buckingham Palace hosted a day prior to the funeral of the Queen, where many world leaders including US President Joe Biden was also present. Well, many people noticed the absence of Harry and Meghan from the family portrait on social media.

Britain's longest-serving monarch died hours after the palace said that the Queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral after the doctors expressed their concern over her health. Her death was followed by 10 days of official mourning and a grand procession of events that were followed around the world, culminating in her state funeral in London and burial at Windsor.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was lowered into Royal Vault at Windsor Castle in London after the committal service. (ANI)

