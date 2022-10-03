Marks & Spencer Showcases Their New Autumn Collections at BTFW

Mumbai, October 3: Mrunal Thakur walked the ramp for Marks & Spencer’s latest festive collection at Bombay Times Fashion Week. The actress strutted on the ramp looking chic and setting some serious festive goals in a jacquard pantsuit from the latest Fusion collection at Marks & Spencer. Walking the ramp, sporting the new Fusion collection were also models like Deepti Gujral, Sonali Kukreja, and Shadab Kagadi, to name a few, showcasing flowy tops and tunics paired with relaxed bottoms, along with elevated dresses ahead of the festive and wedding season. A luxurious and elegant addition to Marks & Spencer’s iconic menswear range, this occasion wear collection has been specially created for the festive season& the modern Indian man. Models sashayed the ramp featuring opulent melton jackets, dinner jackets, waistcoats, premium shirts in rich fabrics& ornate prints, premium trousers, and fine quality polo t-shirts as a part of this new collection. The show also highlighted the latest AW’22 collection featuring jackets, shirts, dresses, and trousers in different styles. The brand urged the audience to Rethink Holiday travel& Workwear collections with bold animal & interesting floral prints along with pops of colours like pink, green, blue etc. The collection is lightweight with functional fabrics like cotton& linen featuring the best of comfort and style, as well as smart and casual. Mrunal Thakur (center) is seen here at the showstopper of the M&S Festive collection. On walking the ramp, showstopper Mrunal Thakur said, “I am thrilled to be showcasing Marks & Spencer’s new and exclusive Fusion collection. My personal style is chic, and this jacquard pantsuit perfectly compliments it! This collection has styles that make a great statement for parties & festivities this season brings.” The new autumn & festive collections are available at Marks & Spencer stores & on www.marksandspencer.in Follow @marksandspencerindia for more looks!

