Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian settles SEC crypto charge, to pay $1.26 million; L’Oreal Paris hosts exuberant catwalk presentation at fashion week

Kim Kardashian settles SEC crypto charge, to pay $1.26 million

Kim Kardashian has agreed to settle charges of unlawfully touting a crypto security and to pay $1.26 million in penalties, disgorgement and interest, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday. The SEC said in a statement that reality television star and influencer Kardashian failed to disclose that she was paid $250,000 to publish the post about EMAX tokens, the crypto asset security being offered by EthereumMax on her Instagram account.

L'Oreal Paris hosts exuberant catwalk presentation at fashion week

L'Oreal Paris sent a pack of models and dancers down a giant runway in the center of the French capital on Sunday, throwing the spotlight on its hair and beauty products in a star-studded show that was beamed around the world on digital channels. "A fashion show is a nice way to show what we know how to do with hair coloring and makeup," Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, global brand president of L'Oreal Paris told Reuters in an interview.

