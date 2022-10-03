Left Menu

The main essence of Durga Puja is pandal hopping and our Bollywood celebrities leave no chance to visit different pandals to seek the goddess' blessings and meet their loved ones during the festive time.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-10-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 18:35 IST
'Brahmastra' team Ranbir, Ayan, Mouni attend Durga Puja in Mumbai, see pics
Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Mouni Roy (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The main essence of Durga Puja is pandal hopping and our Bollywood celebrities leave no chance to visit different pandals to seek the goddess' blessings and meet their loved ones during the festive time. On Monday, Ranbir Kapoor visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his 'Brahmastra' co-star Mouni Roy and director Ayan Mukerji.

Pictures of the trio attending the Ashtami celebrations organised by Ayan's family, including cousins Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji, have been doing the rounds on social media. They all were dressed in colourful ethnic attires. Ranbir opted for a white kurta-pyjama that he paired with a light blue Nehru jacket. Mouni looked graceful in a white saree, while Ayan chose to wear a red kurta along with a white pyjama.

Ranbir was also spotted greeting the other devotees. Mouni also took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself with Ayan and Ranbir. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Maha Ashtami."

The trio's pictures have garnered several likes and comments. "The Brahmastra reunion," a social media user commented.

"You all look so good," another one wrote. Ayan's directorial 'Brahmastra' was released on September 9. The film's part one has grossed over Rs400 crore globally. Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna also featured in the film. Brahmastra began production in 2015, with the shoot beginning in 2017 itself. Now the audience is waiting for the second instalment, which will reportedly star Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

