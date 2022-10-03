Left Menu

Sean Penn to star as his own fictionalised version in war satire show 'C*A*U*G*H*T'

Hollywood star Sean Penn, who earlier this year went close to the front lines in Ukraine, is set to play a fictionalized version of himself in a satirical Australian series titled 'C*A*U*G*H*T'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 19:13 IST
Sean Penn to star as his own fictionalised version in war satire show 'C*A*U*G*H*T'
Sean Penn (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Sean Penn, who earlier this year went close to the front lines in Ukraine, is set to play a fictionalized version of himself in a satirical Australian series titled 'C*A*U*G*H*T'. According to Variety, The six-part series, which is an original production for Australian streamer Stan, has now started production in Sydney's Fox Studios. Penn also executive produces the show alongside producers John and Michael Schwarz

The show has been penned, directed and produced by Australian actor and film maker Kick Gurry, who will star alongside Penn. Variety has reported that the plot of 'C*A*U*G*H*T' will follow four Australian soldiers sent on a secret mission to a war-torn country. Mistaken for Americans, they are captured by freedom fighters and produce a hostage video that goes viral.

When the soldiers reach celebrity status, they realize that being caught might just be the best thing that could've happened to them. Between February and April this year, Penn was in Ukraine for several weeks to film a documentary about Russia's military operation in the country. There, he met Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has used online media appearances to woo global opinion and gather support for a battle of resistance.

As per Variety, other cast members of the series include Matthew Fox and an extensive Australian cast including Bella Heathcote, Erik Thomson, Ben O'Toole, Lincoln Younes, Fayssal Bazzi and veteran Bryan Brown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022