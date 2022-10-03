Mask nikalna padega: Kajol teases Jaya Bachchan for not removing her mask at Durga Puja

Left Menu

After two years of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, Durga Puja festivities have made a grand comeback in India. Actress Kajol is making sure to enjoy this festive season to the fullest.

After two years of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, Durga Puja festivities have made a grand comeback in India. Actress Kajol is making sure to enjoy this festive season to the fullest. Every year, she helps her family and cousin Ayan Mukerji's family to organise the Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai. On Ashtami, she was seen welcoming several members from the film industry at her Durga Puja pandal.

From Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy to Jaya Bachchan, a slew of celebrities marked their presence at the pandal. Several pictures and videos of Kajol from the Ashtami celebration have been doing the rounds on the internet. One of the clips that caught everyone's attention was of Kajol cutely teasing Jaya Bachchan for not removing mask. In the clip, Kajol is seen telling Jaya, "Mask utarna padega (You have to remove your mask)," urging her to show her face. Jaya eventually posed for pictures with Kajol sans the mask.

The particular moment left many netizens nostalgic as they were reminded of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', in which Jaya and Kajol play a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo. "Hahahha Kajol is the best," a social media user commented.

"Kajol in her 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' element," another one wrote. Kajol's cousin and actress Rani Mukerji was also present at the pandal.

While Rani chose a yellow silk saree, Kajol looked gorgeous in a floral saree. The five-day annual festival honours Maa Durga and celebrates her victory over the demon king Mahishasura - which is why the Goddess is also known as Mahishasura Mardini. This year, Durga Puja celebrations started on Saturday, October 1 (Maha Shasthi) and will end on Wednesday, October 5 (Vijayadashami). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

