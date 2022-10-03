Shilpa Shetty shares video of husband Raj Kundra washing daughter Samisha's feet as part of Kanya Puja rituals

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated Ashtami with her family members on Monday. As Kanjak or Kanya Puja is observed on Ashtami, Shilpa extended her heartfelt greetings to the

"little Lakshmis" including her daughter Samisha. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a clip from her Ashtami celebrations. In the clip, we can see Shilpa's husband and businessman Raj Kundra is seen performing pooja with a priest, washing his daughter's feet. The little one was indeed in a fun mood as she puts on her sunglasses while her daddy Raj performs the rituals. Shilpa Shetty, Samisha and Raj Kundra chant "Jai Mata Di" at the end.

"Kanchika Puja with my in-house Mahagauri (don't miss the sunglasses) Here's wishing all of you - my #InstaFam, and all the little lakshims a very Happy Ashtami," Shilpa captioned the post. The father-daughter duo's video has won many hearts.

"Adorable," actor Abhimanyu Dassani commented. "Hehhehehe tooo cute," actor Rohit Roy wrote.

Shilpa and Raj tied the knot on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to son Viaan. And in February, the couple welcomed Samisha, who wa sborn via surrogacy. (ANI)

