Guv greets people for Ayudha Puja

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-10-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 21:42 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday greeted the people on the occasion of Ayudha puja, Saraswati puja and Vijayadashami.

Extending his warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu, he said ''may Goddess Saraswati with her light of knowledge remove darkness of ignorance and bring prosperity and happiness to our people.'' ''May Goddess Durga, unite our people as a family and bestow us the strength to overcome all the hurdles and rise to our collective national destiny. I urge our people to celebrate these festivals with zest in the spirit of a family with mutual love and affection,'' the Governor said in his message.

