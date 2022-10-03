President Murmu visits Sabarmati Ashram, launches Rs 1,330-cr projects on 1st Gujarat trip

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday visited the Mahatma Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad, inaugurated as well as laid the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,330 crore and attended a civic reception hosted in her honour in Gandhinagar during her maiden trip to Gujarat.

On her arrival for a two-day tour, Murmu first visited the Mahatma Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati and described the experience as ''indescribable inspiration''.

In the guest book, the President wrote in Hindi that she felt ''indescribable reverence and inspiration'' and ''deep peace'' by visiting the Ashram, which had served as the centre of the freedom struggle for a long time.

This is Murmu's first visit to Gujarat after becoming the President in July.

The President paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the Ashram premises. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were also present.

Murmu also viewed the archival exhibition depicting the life of the Father of the Nation and the freedom struggle. The President visited Mahatma Gandhi's residence, 'Hridaykunj' on the Ashram premises. She paid obeisance to his picture and offered a garland made up of spun khadi thread.

She also spun a charkha at the Ashram.

Later in the day, Murmu inaugurated as well as laid the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,330 crore in Gujarat as she hailed the entrepreneurial spirit of its people.

Praising the enterprise and innovation displayed by the people of the state, Murmu said they have made a special identity for the country in the world.

''Progressive entrepreneurs of Gujarat have made a special identity of Gujarat and India all over the world. Gujarat is one of the leading states in the country in terms of development. The people of Gujarat have a culture of enterprise and innovation,'' she said at an event in the state capital.

The President expressed happiness the projects being inaugurated or whose foundation stones were being laid pertained to key sectors like health, medical education, irrigation, road infrastructure, shipping and waterways, all of which would lead to the state's further development.

''These projects will create new opportunities for employment and help farmers. Small and big entrepreneurs will get more business opportunities,'' she said at the event held in the auditorium of GMERS medical college and general hospital, which was also attended by Governor Devvrat and Chief Minister Patel.

President Murmu laid the foundation stones for a super speciality hospital at GMERS (Gujarat Medical Education & Research Society) Gandhinagar and a new GMERS medical college and hospital in tribal-dominated Narmada district.

The 540-bed ultra-modern hospital will offer huge convenience to the people of Narmada district, where 85 per cent of the population is from the tribal community, in availing medical facilities, she said.

Hailing Gujarat for impressive achievements in the field of health, the President said it was the first state to issue health cards for pregnant women and had also administered more than 12 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far.

She said the World Health Organisation's Global Centre for Traditional Medicine, coming up at Gujarat's Jamnagar city, will help spread India's long-established medicine knowledge across the globe.

''Gujarat is ranked first in achieving Sustainable Development for Good Health and Wellbeing of NITI Aayog. Along with industrial progress, the state has also presented examples in fields of natural farming and environmental conservation,'' she said.

The President said the state accounts for nearly 20 per cent of national agriculture production thanks to its farmers.

''Gujarat has around five per cent of the country's population, but farmers of the state contribute nearly 20 per cent of national agriculture production. Successful experiments for farm development carried out in Gujarat are being adopted across the country,'' she said.

The President said a 63,000-kilometre canal network laid out under the Sardar Sarovar Project has brought positive changes in the lives of several lakh people, adding it is important to ensure water security for socio-economic development.

In the evening, Murmu attended a civic reception hosted by Governor Devvrat in her honour in Gandhinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said Gujarat produces 76 per cent of the country's salt and it can be said ''the salt produced in the state is consumed by all Indians.'' Murmu praised Gujarat's contribution in various sectors of the economy and said the people of the state are known all over the world for their hard work, dedication and social service.

''India is ranked first in terms of milk production and consumption. White revolution launched by milk cooperatives in Gujarat plays an important role in this,'' the President stated.

She maintained Gujarat was a mirror of India's cultural unity in the past, remains in the present and will remain so in the future.

''From ancient times, Gujarat has been a major centre of India's culture and civilisation. Dholavira, associated with Harappa, is in Gujarat. The shilaklekh (inscriptions) of Samrat Ashok is in Junagadh, Sun Temple in Modhera and trading centres in Surat and Mandvi are ancient examples of rich culture,'' she said.

Murmu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an ideal representative of the progressive and inclusive culture of Gujarat.

''As the then-chief minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave shape to the 'Gujarat model' which paved the path for progress of the state,'' she said.

Murmu said the Gujarat government is giving top priority to conservation of the environment along with industrial development.

''Gujarat also leads the world in rooftop solar power generation and is among the leading states in wind energy production. Gujarat is among the most investor-friendly states,'' the President stated in her address.

