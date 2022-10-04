Entertainment News Roundup: Ian McKellen hopes to bring some laughs with pantomime 'Mother Goose'; Kim Kardashian pays $1.26 million fine for paid crypto ad, SEC says and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Ian McKellen hopes to bring some laughs with pantomime 'Mother Goose'

Veteran actor Ian McKellen hopes to bring some laughs to audiences around Britain with a new extended pantomime production of "Mother Goose". The 83-year-old will play the titular character, who together with husband Vic, portrayed by comedian John Bishop, runs an animal sanctuary inside an abandoned department store that once belonged to retailer Debenhams.

Kim Kardashian pays $1.26 million fine for paid crypto ad, SEC says

Kim Kardashian has promoted everything from appetite-suppressing lollipops to melon-flavored liqueur to toilet paper, but it was her foray into the murky world of cryptocurrencies that got her into hot water. The reality television star and influencer have agreed to settle charges of unlawfully touting crypto security and to pay $1.26 million in penalties and fees, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.

'Superman' and superstar memorabilia worth 11 million pounds up for auction

Star Wars villain Darth Vader's gloves will be among the famous and familiar items from films, television and the world of music up for grabs in British memorabilia company Propstore's annual live auction next month. Returning to an in-person event following a pandemic pause, this year's auction boasts an extended catalog of over 1,500 lots with an estimated total worth of 11 million pounds ($12.3 million).

Will Smith's first movie since Oscars slap to be released in December

Actor Will Smith's first movie since he slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, a historical thriller called "Emancipation," will debut in cinemas in December, a move that makes the film eligible for next year's Oscars. Distributor Apple Inc announced the timing in a statement and released a trailer on Monday. "Emancipation," which tells the story of a man who escapes from slavery, was filmed before Smith attacked Rock on stage in February but its release date had been uncertain.

Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Oscar on Brando's behalf, dies at 75

Native American actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined the best-actor award on behalf of Marlon Brando during an Oscars protest in 1973, has died aged 75, the motion picture Academy said on Monday. Littlefeather, who the Hollywood Reporter said died at her home in California on Sunday surrounded by loved ones, was catapulted to fame when her friend Brando boycotted the 45th Oscars ceremony over what he viewed as the stereotypical portrayal of Native Americans in films and on television.

L'Oreal Paris hosts exuberant catwalk presentation at fashion week

L'Oreal Paris sent a pack of models and dancers down a giant runway in the center of the French capital on Sunday, throwing the spotlight on its hair and beauty products in a star-studded show that was beamed around the world on digital channels. "A fashion show is a nice way to show what we know how to do with hair coloring and makeup," Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, global brand president of L'Oreal Paris told Reuters in an interview.

