Left Menu

New book claims Prince Harry turned down Prince William's effort to reconcile

A new book reveals the shocking reason Prince Harry ignored his brother Prince William in his reconciliation efforts.

ANI | London | Updated: 04-10-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 11:16 IST
New book claims Prince Harry turned down Prince William's effort to reconcile
Prince William & Prince Harry (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A new book reveals the shocking reason Prince Harry ignored his brother Prince William in his reconciliation efforts. According to New York Post, in the midst of the brothers' feud, author Valentine Low claimed that one stressful moment occurred when William and his wife Kate Middleton believed a now-infamous media appearance was a "deliberate attempt to knock the Cambridges out of the headlines."

William began to have concerns about the Sussexes' happiness in the royal family when Harry and Meghan Markle gave an interview to ITV during their 2019 tour of South Africa, realizing the family might be "in crisis." One of the earliest public examples of Harry and Meghan's challenges as royals was their interview with ITV for their documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey." In the royal limelight, Meghan spoke candidly about her hardships as a mother and newlywed. ITV's Tom Bradby even confronted Harry about his feud with his brother, which he did not deny.

"We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him, as I know he will always be there for me," Prince Harry said in the documentary. When Prince William and Kate were touring Pakistan, the interview dominated press coverage, and it unavoidably overshadowed their visit.

In the book, according to The Post, William allegedly arranged a meeting with Harry, who initially agreed in the hopes of making atonement after he and Markle levelled multiple allegations against the royal family. According to the book, the Duke of Sussex changed his mind shortly after agreeing and refused the offer. When Harry asked William who he would inform about the meeting, William responded that the Prince's private secretary would need to be informed in order to put it on his calendar.

The book claims that Harry preferred they not go rather than run the risk of the visit being reported in the media because he was worried William's team would tell the press about it. According to New York Post, five months before Harry and Meghan left the royal family and moved to Canada, Prince William made the effort to mend fences with his brother. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
Shootout at mall in western Mexico shocks residents

Shootout at mall in western Mexico shocks residents

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022