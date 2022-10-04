Left Menu

After the success of 'Brahmastra', filmmaker Ayan Mukerji released a dance version of the film's hit song 'Kesariya'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-10-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 11:27 IST
Check out how perfectly Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai's Dil Dooba fits over Ranbir, Alia's Kesariya dance mix
Still from kesariya song (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
After the success of 'Brahmastra', filmmaker Ayan Mukerji released a dance version of the film's hit song 'Kesariya'. Unfortunately, the fast version did not go down well with many. While a section of social media users expressed disappointment over the track, a social media Instagram page called Qualiteaposts gave us a crossover of Kesariya with Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai's song Dil Dooba. And you'll be amazed to see how perfectly it fits in.

The video shows Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from the music video of Kesariya dance mix as Dil Dooba from the 2004 film Khakee plays in the background. Social media users have been going gaga over how in sync Ranbir and Alia's dance from the Kesariya remix was to Dil Dooba.

"Wow man... how," a social media user tweeted. "It's better than the original," another one commented.

"Dil Dooba stealing the essence of Kesariya," a Twitterati wrote. 'Brahmastra' was released on September 9. The film's part one has grossed over Rs400 crore globally.

Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna were also featured in the film. Brahmastra began production in 2015, with the shoot beginning in 2017 itself. Now the audience is waiting for the second instalment, which will reportedly star Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

