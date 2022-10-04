Anusha Dandekar calls Yuvraj Singh her "favourite human"

VJ-actress Anusha Dandekar is super happy as she recently met her friend and former cricketer, Yuvraj Singh. Taking to Instagram, Anusha shared pictures of her meeting with Yuvraj. In the images, the two are seen sharing a warm hug.

"Met one of my most favourite humans last night after yeaaars! Yuvi, I missed you and your beautiful! Love you long time," she captioned the post. Reacting to the post, Yuvraj commented, "Long time dande wali."

Netizens also chimed in the comment section and dropped heartfelt comments for the two. "You both look good," a social user commented.

"Friends forever," another one wrote. Yuvraj was recently seen playing in Road Safety World Series 2022. In six matches, he scored 73 runs. He batted on just four occasions. Under Sachin Tendulkar's leadership, India Legends won the Road Safety World Series for the second consecutive time. Yuvraj had retired from international cricket in 2019. He was part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup winning squad and 2011 50-over World Cup winning squad. He was also adjudged as Player of the Tournament in 2011 World Cup.

