Bella Hadid takes over Paris Fashion Week in sheer Stella McCartney catsuit

Bella Hadid has taken over Paris with one stunning look after another!

ANI | Paris | Updated: 04-10-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 15:34 IST
Bella Hadid (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bella Hadid has taken over Paris with one stunning look after another! This week, the model has walked a tonne of runways, most recently for Stella McCartney.

Bella took over the runway in a sheer, embellished catsuit that was layered over a nude thong. She also wore a second ensemble, consisting of a black vest and low-rise pants with hip cut-outs embellished with beads. According to Page Six, the designer's father, Paul McCartney, along with front row guests Karlie Kloss, Poppy Delevingne, Ellie Goulding, Jaden Smith, Jerry Seinfeld, and others watched Bella walk the catwalk alongside sister Gigi Hadid, Amber Valletta, and others.

During the Paris Fashion Week, Bella also walked the runway in Givenchy, Vivienne Westwood, Victoria Beckham, Off-White, and other brands. Most notably, she finished the Coperni event wearing a homemade dress that went viral on social media. The model initially made an appearance in just her underwear and heels with her hands covering her breasts as a crew of people used spray paint to cover her in the dress. With a thigh-high slit and off-the-shoulder sleeves, the unique gown was made by the daring designer using a layer of latex that eventually solidified. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

