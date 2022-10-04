NH7 Weekender: Music festival to host 40 international, local artists

Popular international and local bands including 'The Lumineers', 'Dirty Loops', 'Bloodywood' and 'The F16's' will be performing at the upcoming multi-genre music festival, 'BACARDI NH7 Weekender', in Pune starting from November 25.

The music festival, to be held in Mahalaxmi Lawns, Pune, will host performances of 40 global and local artists across a mix of genres spanning Hip Hop, Metal, Rock, Electronic, and Fusion.

Besides American folk rock band 'The Lumineers' and Swedish jazz group 'Dirty Loops', also performing the festival will be 'Berklee Indian Ensemble', which will bring to the fore a new sound inspired by the entire spectrum of Indian music, with influences ranging from the hip-hop to middle-eastern undertones.

Others in the homegrown category include 'Dappest + adL', pop duo 'Parekh and Singh', and lyrical rapper HanuMankind.

''Featuring some of the world’s most talented artists from multiple genres and backgrounds, NH7 will once again empower consumers to do what moves them while experiencing the happiest music festival in India,'' said Sameeksha Uniyal, brand lead, BACARDÍ India and South East Asia.

''We are eagerly looking forward to providing a space for our audience to enjoy, explore and discover music like never before, as they are the backbone that makes our festival a pulsating, rocking success,'' she added.

The artist line-up also includes Tejas, 'VelvetMeetsATimeTraveller', 'Kraken', 'Gutslit', 'Trees For Toothpicks', 'Pacifist', 'Dohnraj & The Peculiars', Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Rudy Mukta and 'Wild Wild Women', among others.

The festival, an intellectual property (IP) of NODWIN Gaming -- the gaming and eSports arm of Nazara Technologies -- and presented by BACARDÍ Experiences, will come to a close on November 27.

