Vijay Varma wraps ‘Mirzapur 3’: Delighted to work with the team again

Actor Vijay Varma on Tuesday said he has finished filming for the third season popular series “Mirzapur”.

The Prime Video crime drama show revolves around gang wars and illegal weapon cartels in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Varma, who plays the dual role of Bharat and Shatrughan Tyagi, shared the news about the completion of shoot of “Mirzapur 3” on Instagram.

“Season wrap for me! #Mirzapur3 Absolutely delightful to work with the fam again. @excelmovies @primevideoin @yehhaimirzapur @gurmmeetsingh,” the 36-year-old actor captioned the post.

In “Mirzapur”, seasoned actor Pankaj Tripathi stars as the ruthless mafia don and fan favourite Kaleen Bhaiyaa, Dugal as his wife Beena Tripathi, Divyenndu as his son Munna and Ali Fazal as a gangster Guddu Pandit.

The much-anticipated season is directed by Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh, and Mihir Desai.

“Mirzapur” is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house Excel Entertainment.

