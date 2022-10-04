Left Menu

Vijay Varma wraps ‘Mirzapur 3’: Delighted to work with the team again

Actor Vijay Varma on Tuesday said he has finished filming for the third season popular series Mirzapur.The Prime Video crime drama show revolves around gang wars and illegal weapon cartels in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.Varma, who plays the dual role of Bharat and Shatrughan Tyagi, shared the news about the completion of shoot of Mirzapur 3 on Instagram.Season wrap for me

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-10-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 17:38 IST
Vijay Varma wraps ‘Mirzapur 3’: Delighted to work with the team again
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vijay Varma on Tuesday said he has finished filming for the third season popular series “Mirzapur”.

The Prime Video crime drama show revolves around gang wars and illegal weapon cartels in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Varma, who plays the dual role of Bharat and Shatrughan Tyagi, shared the news about the completion of shoot of “Mirzapur 3” on Instagram.

“Season wrap for me! #Mirzapur3 Absolutely delightful to work with the fam again. @excelmovies @primevideoin @yehhaimirzapur @gurmmeetsingh,” the 36-year-old actor captioned the post.

In “Mirzapur”, seasoned actor Pankaj Tripathi stars as the ruthless mafia don and fan favourite Kaleen Bhaiyaa, Dugal as his wife Beena Tripathi, Divyenndu as his son Munna and Ali Fazal as a gangster Guddu Pandit.

The much-anticipated season is directed by Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh, and Mihir Desai.

“Mirzapur” is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house Excel Entertainment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022