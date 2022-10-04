Kareena Kapoor shares warm birthday wishes for Soha Ali Khan, calls her "Beautiful and supportive"

On the occasion of Soha Ali Khan's birthday, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a sweet birthday wish for her sister-in-law. Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Jab We Met' actor dropped throwback pictures featuring a birthday girl Soha.

The first picture features Soha, mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore and Saif's other sister Saba Pataudi. She captioned the caption, "Beautiful and supportive," with a heart emoji.

The next picture in her story is from Saif's first wedding, where the 'Vikram Vedha' star was seen dressed in a groom outfit and his sisters - Soha and Saba - in front were also seen in ethnic attire. Kareena also used a crown with a 'Girl' text over the birthday girl Soha's head.

While sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday Soha." Further extending the birthday wishes Soha's sister Saba Pataudi also took to her Insta handle and dropped montages of videos.

The video features then and now pictures of Soha and Saba. Featuring the sister bond. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjRzaIoIT4i/

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Soha...Times together. Our journey ahead....Then n Now....Memories... unfold.All these special days n moments, We've shared, Looking back...beautiful times. Love U! Wishing You..all the VERY Best. Happy Birthday My baby sister. Ps. Random pics. Didn't specifically include or exclude ANY1. Mostly Just US." Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

She also has started preparing for Hansal Mehta's film. Soha, on the other hand, was last seen in the web series 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'. Next, she will be a part of Amazon Prime Video's upcoming 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna. It will release on September 22. (ANI)

