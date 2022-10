Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal don designer attire for Mumbai wedding reception, distribute gifts for media

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are hosting a star-studded wedding reception for their Bollywood friends, on Tuesday, made their appearance at the event in stunning ensembles. For their wedding reception, Richa and Ali had donned designer outfits. While the bride was seen wearing a colourful handcrafted gown from Anamika Khanna, Ali looked dapper in an Indo-Western suit featuring a long coat which was designed by Kaushik Velendra.

The star couple posed hand-in-hand and also shared some hearty moments with the paparazzi. They also distributed gifts for the media individuals who had come to cover their wedding reception. Talking to the media about finally being among the Bollywood celebs who are married, Ali said, "We are really happy to receive so much love, so many blessings. I had not expected this but thanks a lot from the bottom of my heart."

Earlier today, the couple's spokesperson had given a clarification regarding their wedding date and stated that they have already been "legally married for 2.5 years. Currently, they are only celebrating as already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement with friends and family," they added. Regarding their wedding celebrations, the spokesperson added, "They wanted to celebrate both their Punjabi and Lucknowi culture. The details of their celebrations were curated to thoughtfully reflect their persona and their heritage. The clothes too were designed with special touches being added through heirloom jewellery and custom made trousseau including a saree custom made to reflect their love story."

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 and soon fell in love. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)