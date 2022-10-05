Entertainment News Reuters: Kim Kardashian pays $1.26 million fine for paid crypto ad, SEC says; Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at age 90 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Depeche Mode announce new album and world tour

British electronic music pioneers Depeche Mode announced a new album and world tour on Tuesday, their first since the death of founding member Andrew Fletcher this year. In a press event livestreamed from Berlin, singer Dave Gahan and guitarist and keyboardist Martin Gore said they were still working on "Memento Mori", their 15th studio album since the band originally formed in Basildon, eastern England in 1980.

Ian McKellen hopes to bring some laughs with pantomime 'Mother Goose'

Veteran actor Ian McKellen hopes to bring some laughs to audiences around Britain with a new extended pantomime production of "Mother Goose". The 83-year-old will play the titular character, who together with husband Vic, portrayed by comedian John Bishop, runs an animal sanctuary inside an abandoned department store that once belonged to retailer Debenhams.

Kim Kardashian pays $1.26 million fine for paid crypto ad, SEC says

Kim Kardashian has promoted everything from appetite-suppressing lollipops to melon-flavored liqueur to toilet paper, but it was her foray into the murky world of cryptocurrencies that got her into hot water. The reality television star and influencer has agreed to settle charges of unlawfully touting a crypto security and to pay $1.26 million in penalties and fees, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.

Cate Blanchett on film 'TÁR': 'We were standing on the edge of a cliff every day'

Acclaimed Australian actor Cate Blanchett says the themes of her new drama "TÁR" galvanised its cast and crew, making the film shoot "the most stimulating" she had ever been on. Blanchett plays Lydia Tár, a world-renowned gay conductor of a Berlin orchestra whose high-flying career comes tumbling down with an abuse scandal.

'Superman' and superstar memorabilia worth 11 million pounds up for auction

Star Wars villain Darth Vader's gloves will be among the famous and familiar items from films, television and the world of music up for grabs in British memorabilia company Propstore's annual live auction next month. Returning to an in-person event following a pandemic pause, this year's auction boasts an extended catalogue of over 1,500 lots with an estimated total worth of 11 million pounds ($12.3 million).

Will Smith's first movie since Oscars slap to be released in December

Actor Will Smith's first movie since he slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, a historical thriller called "Emancipation," will debut in cinemas in December, a move that makes the film eligible for next year's Oscars. Distributor Apple Inc announced the timing in a statement and released a trailer on Monday. "Emancipation," which tells the story of a man who escapes from slavery, was filmed before Smith attacked Rock on stage in February but its release date had been uncertain.

Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at age 90

Loretta Lynn, the coal miner's daughter and moonshiner's wife who became one of American country music's biggest stars and a leading feminist in the genre, died on Tuesday at the age of 90, her family said on Twitter. Lynn died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, the family said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Amazon faces fines of up to $200,000 in Russia over banned content -agencies

Amazon.com Inc faces fines of up to 12 million roubles ($204,000) in Russia for failing to delete content Moscow deems illegal, news agencies reported on Tuesday, in what would be a first penalty of this kind for the U.S. tech giant. Russia has fined several other foreign tech firms for the same offence, part of what critics say is a wider campaign by the Kremlin to throttle the influence and reach of Western technology companies in Russia.

Howard Stern ex-sidekick 'Stuttering John' loses Sirius XM appeal

John Melendez, a former Howard Stern sidekick known by his alter ego Stuttering John, on Tuesday lost his appeal in a lawsuit claiming that Sirius XM Holdings Inc improperly exploited his celebrity on channels dedicated to the radio and television host. In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected Melendez's claim that Sirius owed damages for using his name, persona and voice from old recordings in advertising without permission, in order to add and retain listeners.

Angelina Jolie accuses ex-husband Brad Pitt of abuse in court filing

Angelina Jolie detailed what she described as abusive behavior by ex-husband Brad Pitt in a court filing on Tuesday, escalating a legal battle over a French winery the former couple once shared and revealing new details about the dissolution of their marriage. The filing in a Los Angeles court alleges that Pitt sought to condition Jolie's sale of her stake in the winery on a nondisclosure agreement that would have barred her from publicly discussing "Pitt's physical and emotional abuse of her and their children."

