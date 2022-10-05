Kota: 10 actors who play Ravana on stage unite to fight social evil

Ten actors who play the role of the 10-headed demon Ravana on stage in the region have come together to form an organisation to fight social evils. Rajaram Jain (46) who has been playing the role of Ravana in Ramlila held in Kota's Dusshera ground since 1994 on Tuesday announced the formation of Karmyogi Ravan Sarkar in Ramdham Ashram.

Jain along with 10 other actors who play Ravana’s role in Ramlila held in various parts of Hadouti region in Kota have set up this organisation with an aim of working for the unity and integrity of the nation and restoring the glory of Indian culture and heritage. ''The world witnessed only one Ravana in the Ramayan era but in present times, several Ravana are in existence in form of terrorism, militancy, and corruption so we have decided to persuade Ravana, the symbol of evil, to walk on the path shown by Ram,'' said Jain the founder and president of Karmyogi Seva Sansthan.

The Karmyogi Seva Sansthan, formed by Jain in 2007, is an organisation that is engaged in conducting the last rites of abandoned bodies and also helping destitute families with the cremation of their deceased loved ones in Kota. The Sansthan claims to have carried out the last rites of 6,317 abandoned bodies and also facilitated the last rites of around 70,000 bodies. On the same lines, the newly-formed Karmyogi Ravan Sarkar will also work for this cause and demand the Centre to establish a department to help such families as thousands of people in the country are still deprived of respectable last departure, Jain said. Ravana abducted Mata Sita in disguise as a beggar and even today, several illegal, immoral, and anti-national acts are done under this disguise. The association would press the union government to bring a bill to eradicate begging from the nation and would recommend a plan and strategy for the same, he said. The 10 founding members of the association are actors from Kota, Bundi, Baran and Jhalawar districts of the region, who play the role of Ravana on stage in Ramlila. These actors would be selected state assembly wise from across the country, Jain said.

On the day of installation of Ram Lalla in Garbh Grah in Ayodhya temple in 2024, all these actors under the aegis of the association would make repentance on mistakes committed in human history so far, Jain said. The Karmyogi Ravan Sarkar also advocated on deciding a certain height of the effigies of Ravana and also opting for an eco-friendly way of celebrating Dussehra by making clay effigies of Ravana.

