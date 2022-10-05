Aslam, the jhoolewala at Ram Mandir-themed Ramlila, spreads joys

By Shiza Arshad Khan Bustling noises of cheers and laughter echo on the grounds of Lav Kush Ramlila as the annual festivities of Dussehra make their way to people's calendars every year.

Today is Vijayadashami. It is that time of year when Ramlilas, the theatrical enactment of lord Rama's life, are performed in various corners of the country, fun fairs are held, crowds swarm to see Ravan effigies burst into flames, and the aroma of traditional sweets fills the air. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the past two years were a blow to small-scale businesses and vendors. But this year's Navaratri, the nine auspicious nights preceeding the Dussehra festival, has returned the good old charm of festive love and celebrations. Among many who spread joy is a man who brings smiles to people's faces with the merry-go-round and giant Ferris Wheels!

Known to have been one of the best in business for four decades, Mohammed Aslam gives the magical touch to Lav Kush Ramlila every year with fun amusement rides. "I have worked with Luv Kush Ramlila committee since 1992 and plan to keep working with them because I get a lot of respect here," said Mohammed Aslam as he expressed his gratitude.

Like many business establishments suffered at the hands of COVID-19, he emphasised how the pandemic played a spoilsport for his business in the past two years as well- "past two years, in fact, were quite stressful in terms of business. Not just me, my staffers were also distressed due to the lockdown." However, a few minutes later, he exuberantly expressed how well the business is picking up and that he is extremely happy to see Ramlila making a comeback this year!

Mohammed Aslam, a resident of the walled city, conducts many fairs across the Hindi heartland but says he is happiest during Ramlila because of the joy and brotherhood the festival binds people with. Luv Kush Ramlila is held at the iconic Lal Qila (Red Fort) every year and thousands of people gather at the Mughal-era fort to eagerly watch the pages of Ramayana come to life.

Not just that, gorging on fantastic street food delicacies, taking an adrenaline-pumping fun ride, and just soaking in the festive mood with loved ones, make it an exciting place for people from all walks of life - age, gender, and religion no bar. This year's speciality, however, lies in the beauty of the backdrop of the Ram Lila - a replica of the famous Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Talking about the schedule this year, Ramlila began on September 26 and will culminate with a special appearance of 'Baahubali' superstar Prabhas on Wednesday. (ANI)

