Shekhar Kapur's 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' to release on January 27, 2023

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Wednesday announced that his cross-cultural romantic-comedy ''What's Love Got To Do With It?'' will hit the theatres on January 27 next year.

The film marks Kapur's return to feature length directorial after his 2007 Cate Blanchett-starrer drama ''Elizabeth: The Golden Age''.

Set between London and South Asia, ''What's Love Got To Do With It?'' features Hollywood star Emma Thompson, Lily James, Shazad Latif and veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi among others.

''27th January 2023...hitting cinema's worldwide...a film that critics are hailing as one that 'redefines the genre of a rom com'. A film that really does explore what Love and Relationships mean to us, and why we need them, yet fear them...'' Kapur posted on Instagram. The movie is written and produced by Jemima Khan. It also marks Kapur's first collaboration with Azmi since 1983's acclaimed Hindi-language family drama ''Masoom''.

