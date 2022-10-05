Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt flaunts pregnancy glow in viral baby shower picture

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, on Wednesday, hoisted a grand baby shower at her residence in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, actor Anushka Ranjan shared a glimpse from the baby shower in which Alia could be seen flaunting her cute smile in a yellow suit, standing beside her friends Anushka, Rishika Moghe and her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Soon after the picture was out, it got viral on social media. The baby shower was attended by many big b-town celebs like Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt, director Ayan Mukerji, Pooja Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and many more.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. After two months of their marriage, the couple announced in June that they are all set to embrace parenthood.

She posted a picture which featured two lions and a lion cub. A day after announcing her pregnancy, Alia thanked everyone for their wishes. Talking about Alia's work front, she was recently seen in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra Part-1 Shiva' which received positive responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in her Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot. The film will premiere exclusively on Netflix. Apart from that, she also has 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film will be released in 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)