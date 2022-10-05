Left Menu

Michael Jackson's best-selling album 'Thriller' to be subject of new untitled documentary

An unofficial documentary about Michael Jackson's biggest-selling album of all time 'Thriller' is being developed by the pop legend's estate and Sony Music Entertainment.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 18:06 IST
Michael Jackson's best-selling album 'Thriller' to be subject of new untitled documentary
Michael Jackson (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

An unofficial documentary about Michael Jackson's biggest-selling album of all time 'Thriller' is being developed by the pop legend's estate and Sony Music Entertainment. According to Deadline, the untitled documentary is being directed by Nelson George, the noted music historian, journalist and documentary filmmaker.

Over 34 million copies of Jackson's 'Thriller' have been sold in the US alone and an estimated 100 million copies worldwide. The album, released almost 40 years ago, has won eight Grammy Awards and yielded seven top 10 singles. According to a release about the documentary, it "takes fans back in time to the making of the record-breaking album and release of revolutionary short films that redefined the music video format and captivated audiences globally."

The upcoming documentary from George will show "never-before-seen footage and candid interviews," chronicling "the point in Jackson's career that launched the singer into mega-stardom and created a pop culture phenomenon that is woven through the culture and continues to influence the worlds of music, television, dance, fashion and more to this day." Jackson's 'Thriller' included the tracks 'Billie Jean', 'Beat It', 'Wanna Be Startin' Something,' the title song 'Human Nature' and a duet with Paul McCartney 'The Girl Is Mine', among others.

The announcement of this new documentary highlighted the ground-breaking nature of Jackson's album, which was No. 1 for an astounding 37 non-consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200, and its singles. It is the third nonfiction film to focus on a Michael Jackson album. The previous two, 'Bad 25' and 'Michael Jackson's Journey from Motown to Off the Wall', were directed by Spike Lee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022