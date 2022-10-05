Bollywood celebs extend wishes on Dussehra

B-town celebrities extended heartfelt wishes to their fans and followers on the occasion of Dussehra or Vijayadashami on social media. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and shared a motion video with Dussehra's wishes.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Best wishes of Dussehra." Actor Anupam Kher dropped a picture of Lord Ram with a bow. He captioned the picture, "The holy festival of Dussehra, giving the message of victory of truth, the vision of evil is being destroyed in the fire of goodness.. Follow the conduct of Lord Shriram and the message of this festival. With this, thousands of wishes of Dussehra festival to all of you! Hail Lord Rama! #HappyDusshera."

'Raksha Bandhan'actor Akshay Kumar posted Dusshera wishes on Twitter. He wrote, "Burai par acchai ki jeet ka sandesh deta hai Dashahara ka yah paavan avasar.Ummeed hai aapaka jeevan bhee achchhaee se bhara ho, burai ka vinash ho. Aapako aur aapake parivaar ko dashahara ki haardik shubhakaamanae. Jai Shree Ram." Global icon Priyanka Chopra dropped an animated video of Lord Rama "Let your light fight the darkness."

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan extended wishes along with a picture. She wrote, "Happy Dussehra." Actor Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of Goddess Durga. Sharing the picture on Insta stories, she wrote, "May maa Durga grant all your wishes and bless you with good health, success and happiness."

'Dil To Pagal Hai' actor Madhuri Dixit shared the Durga Maa video and wrote, "Happy Dussehra, A time for celebration, A time for victory of good over bad, A time when the world sees the example of the power of god. Let us continues the same true spirit." Actor Suniel Shetty wrote, "Celebrate the victory of good over evil, truth over deception, prosperity over gloom. This Dussehra, may the light shine on your life and bring you joy, success and spirit. Happy Dussehra!"

Actor Kiara Advani too extended the wishes to her fans. Actor Varun Dhawan wished and wrote, "Adharam par dharam ki vijay ho, Vijaydashmi ki hardik shubhkamnaayein." (ANI)

