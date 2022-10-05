Left Menu

Baldwin, 'Rust' producers reach settlement with slain cinematographer -Deadline

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 19:48 IST
Actor Alec Baldwin and producers for the Western "Rust" have reached a settlement with the estate of the movie's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot dead on set during filming last year, Deadline reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from Hutchins' husband.

"We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed," said Matthew Hutchins was quoted by the entertainment news website as saying.

