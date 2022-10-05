Temple car festival held

The car festival of a famed temple was held here on Wednesday, with thousands of devotees taking part in the annual event. The car festival of Sri Kasthuri Aranganathar temple at Fort area here was conducted amid spiritual zeal, temple officials said.

As thousands of devotees turned up, the temple chariot was brought out from the premises of the place of worship and taken through nearby streets for public darshan. The procession culminated in the shrine premises, they said.

