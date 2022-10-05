Left Menu

MP: Miscreants blowing loud trumpets into ears of passersby get taste of their own medicine

The miscreants were asked to blow these trumpets close to the ears of one another so that they can feel the loudness, Singh said.They were also counselled and later allowed to go, he said.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 05-10-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 23:18 IST
Some miscreants found blowing loud plastic trumpets into the ears of passersby on roads in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur during the ongoing festive season, were given a taste of their own medicine by the police. A video of the punishment given by the police to such elements also surfaced on social media.

''In a bid to stop the miscreants from blowing loud plastic trumpets into the ears of people at the market place in Garha locality, the police gave them a taste of their own medicine,'' City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Tushar Singh said.

There were instructions from the Superintendent of Police to keep a check on the miscreants in crowded areas during the festive season, he said.

''Some miscreants riding on two wheelers were found blowing plastic horns close to the ears of some persons in crowded areas. They were stopped and asked to get this experience themselves. The miscreants were asked to blow these trumpets close to the ears of one another so that they can feel the loudness,'' Singh said.

They were also counselled and later allowed to go, he said.

