Alec Baldwin 'Rust' settlement has no impact on possible criminal charges -DA
A New Mexico prosecutor on Wednesday said a settlement between actor Alec Baldwin and the family of the cinematographer he shot during filming of the Western "Rust" in 2021 had no impact on her eventual decision whether to file criminal charges in the case.
"If the facts and evidence warrant criminal charges under New Mexico law then charges will be brought. No one is above the law," the office of New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement on the proposed settlement of the civil suit brought by the Hutchins family.
