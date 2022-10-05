Left Menu

LS Speaker Om Birla-led parliamentary panel visits Garuda Wisnu park, Uluwatu Temple in Indonesia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 23:42 IST
LS Speaker Om Birla-led parliamentary panel visits Garuda Wisnu park, Uluwatu Temple in Indonesia
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday visited Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park and Uluwatu Temple in Indonesia's Bali.

Birla is leading an Indian parliamentary delegation to the P20 Summit of presiding officers there.

During his visit to the cultural park, where the gigantic Garuda Vishnu Kencana statue is placed, and also the temple, Birla was happy to note that India's cultural excellence was beautifully reflected in Balinese ethos, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

Later in the day, he watched Keca, a dance performance inspired by the Ramayana, at Uluwatu Kecak Dance Open Theatre, the statement added.

The P20 Summit, which will be inaugurated on Thursday, will deliberate on ''Stronger Parliament for Sustainable Recovery''.

Birla will also address the gathering as a keynote speaker on ''Effective Parliament, Vibrant Democracy''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
3
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tear gas, locked gates led to Indonesian soccer stampede, spectators say; Rugby-Research shows huge spike in MND risk among former international players and more

Sports News Roundup: Tear gas, locked gates led to Indonesian soccer stamped...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022