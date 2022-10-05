LS Speaker Om Birla-led parliamentary panel visits Garuda Wisnu park, Uluwatu Temple in Indonesia

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday visited Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park and Uluwatu Temple in Indonesia's Bali.

Birla is leading an Indian parliamentary delegation to the P20 Summit of presiding officers there.

During his visit to the cultural park, where the gigantic Garuda Vishnu Kencana statue is placed, and also the temple, Birla was happy to note that India's cultural excellence was beautifully reflected in Balinese ethos, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

Later in the day, he watched Keca, a dance performance inspired by the Ramayana, at Uluwatu Kecak Dance Open Theatre, the statement added.

The P20 Summit, which will be inaugurated on Thursday, will deliberate on ''Stronger Parliament for Sustainable Recovery''.

Birla will also address the gathering as a keynote speaker on ''Effective Parliament, Vibrant Democracy''.

