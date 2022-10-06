Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Alec Baldwin 'Rust' settlement has no impact on possible criminal charges -DA

A New Mexico prosecutor on Wednesday said a settlement between actor Alec Baldwin and the family of the cinematographer he shot during filming of the Western "Rust" in 2021 had no impact on her eventual decision whether to file criminal charges in the case. "If the facts and evidence warrant criminal charges under New Mexico law then charges will be brought. No one is above the law," the office of New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement on the proposed settlement of the civil suit brought by the Hutchins family.

Cate Blanchett on film 'TÁR': 'We were standing on the edge of a cliff every day'

Acclaimed Australian actor Cate Blanchett says the themes of her new drama "TÁR" galvanised its cast and crew, making the film shoot “the most stimulating” she had ever been on. Blanchett plays Lydia Tár, a world-renowned gay conductor of a Berlin orchestra whose high-flying career comes tumbling down with an abuse scandal.

Musical 'Matilda' opens London Film Festival

A musical version of childhood classic "Matilda" opened the London Film Festival on Wednesday, with actors Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch the first of many stars expected to walk the event's red carpets over the next 12 days. The movie, called "Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical", is an adaptation of the London West End and Broadway stage show based on Roald Dahl's 1988 book about a young girl who discovers she has a special power while dealing with cruel parents and nasty headmistress Miss Trunchbull.

Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at age 90

Loretta Lynn, the coal miner's daughter and moonshiner's wife who became one of American country music's biggest stars and a leading feminist in the genre, died on Tuesday at the age of 90, her family said on Twitter. Lynn died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, the family said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Alec Baldwin settles with slain 'Rust' cinematographer's family

Actor Alec Baldwin and the producers of the Western movie "Rust" have reached a settlement in a wrongful-death lawsuit brought by the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who Baldwin shot dead during filming last year, the parties said on Wednesday. As part of the settlement, production on the low-budget film will resume in January with the late cinematographer's husband, Matthew Hutchins, serving as executive producer. Joel Souza, who was wounded in the shooting, will continue as director and the same actors, including Baldwin, will play principal roles.

Howard Stern ex-sidekick 'Stuttering John' loses Sirius XM appeal

John Melendez, a former Howard Stern sidekick known by his alter ego Stuttering John, on Tuesday lost his appeal in a lawsuit claiming that Sirius XM Holdings Inc improperly exploited his celebrity on channels dedicated to the radio and television host. In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected Melendez's claim that Sirius owed damages for using his name, persona and voice from old recordings in advertising without permission, in order to add and retain listeners.

French actresses cut hair in protest over Mahsa Amini's death

Leading French actresses including Juliette Binoche and Isabelle Huppert have cut locks of hair in protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, the young Iranian woman who died while in the custody of Iran's morality police. Amini, 22, was arrested on Sept. 13 in Tehran for "inappropriate attire" and died three days later in hospital, sparking waves of protest in which over 130 people have died, according to rights groups.

'Jaw dropping' real-life drama inspired post-World War One movie 'Amsterdam'

In the new movie "Amsterdam," Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie play friends who are reunited years later and accused of murder. The film from Oscar-nominated director David O. Russell, which debuts in theaters on Friday, is inspired by the real-life story of a little-known plot to overthrow U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1930s.

Who will be the next James Bond? Producers mull choice as film franchise turns 60

James Bond, the martini-drinking, tuxedo-wearing British secret agent, celebrates 60 years on the silver screen on Wednesday -- but who will be the next actor to take on the iconic role? According to sibling Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the search for a new actor has not even begun following Daniel Craig's final outing as the suave superspy in 2021 film "No Time to Die."

Angelina Jolie accuses ex-husband Brad Pitt of abuse in court filing

Angelina Jolie detailed what she described as abusive behavior by ex-husband Brad Pitt in a court filing on Tuesday, escalating a legal battle over a French winery the former couple once shared and revealing new details about the dissolution of their marriage. The filing in a Los Angeles court alleges that Pitt sought to condition Jolie’s sale of her stake in the winery on a nondisclosure agreement that would have barred her from publicly discussing “Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children.”

